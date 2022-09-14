Heads-Up, These NYC Streets Are Closing for the UN General Assembly This Month
The NYPD released the full list.
From September 13th through September 27, world leaders are meeting for the 77th session of the UN General Assembly. For commuting and traveling New Yorkers, this means that many streets across the city will be closed.
To help you navigate through traffic, we put together a list of all the streets that are closing during those dates, as per the NYPD.
Check it out below:
- FDR Drive between Whitehall Street and 42nd Street
- Area bounded by 60th Street on the North, 34th Street on the South, 1st Avenue on the East and 3rd Avenue on the West; All inclusive
- Area bounded by 54th Street on the North, 48th Street on the South,1st Avenue on the East and Madison Avenue on the West; All inclusive
- 6th Avenue between West 50th Street and West 59th Street
- 5th Avenue between East 55th Street and East 63rd Street
- Grand Army Plaza between 58th Street and 60th Street
- Grand Army Plaza between East Drive and 5th Avenue
- Madison Avenue between East 42nd Street and East 58th Street
- Park Avenue between East 61st Street and East 62nd Street
- Lexington Avenue between East 57th Street and East 42nd Street
- FDR Drive Service Road between 48th Street and 49th Street
- East 63rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 62nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- East 61st Street between 5th Avenue and Lexington Avenue
- West 59th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- West/East 58th Street between Broadway and Madison Avenue
- West/East 57th Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive
- 56th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 55th Street between 7th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 54th Street between 7th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 53rd Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive
- 52nd Street between 7th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 51st Street between 7th Avenue and 1st Avenue
- 50th Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive
- East 49th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road
- East 48th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road
- East 47th Street between 3rd Avenue and Park Avenue
- 42nd Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive
- 34th Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive
