Get Free Citi Bike Passes This Weekend for the Return of NYC's Summer Streets

New York's favorite car-free event is back.

On August 6 and for the next two consecutive Saturdays (August 13 and August 20), Summer Streets will take over Park Avenue for a day of arts, culture, and, most importantly, no cars from 7 am–1 pm. Aimed at encouraging New Yorkers to celebrate the city's streets in a more sustainable way, the annual car-free event will welcome participants to run, walk, play, and even bike along the route.

For the occasion, Citi Bike will be giving away free day passes on the first day of the event, on August 6. By using the code SUMMER22 in the Citi Bike app, New Yorkers will receive unlimited 30-minute rides on a classic Citi Bike for 24 hours, and will be able to join the Summer Streets celebration while helping out the environment.

Summer Streets will stretch along Park Avenue between the Brooklyn Bridge and East Harlem, and along the route, it will feature several wind-down areas, dubbed "Rest Stops." Free performances, events, and art installations will take place there, and visitors will get the chance to find their favorite rest stop to have some fun.

At the Lafayette Street Rest Stop, between Duane and Worth Streets, Unlimited Biking will be providing free bike rentals for those participating in the Summer Streets event. There will be 100 complimentary bikes at three rest stops along the way. At Foley Square, a Topo Chico Beverage Zone will take over on August 6, and guests will be able to enjoy a DJ set from 10 am–1 pm for a proper dance party. Visitors can also choose to head over to the Fitness Class Stage in Cooper Square (between Wanamaker Place and 8th Street), where fitness classes will be open to anyone looking to get some movement in.

Summer Streets is free for anyone to attend. For more information and to check out a full list of event and performances, you can visit the Summer Streets website.

Here's a map of this year's route: