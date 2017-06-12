These Dogs in Bags Are NYC’s Hilarious Response to the Subway’s Dog Rule

For pet-loving New Yorkers, the longstanding rules, as set by the Metropolitan Transit Authority overseeing the city's subways, are very clear:
"[N]o person may bring any animal on or into any conveyance or facility unless enclosed in a container and carried in a manner which would not annoy other passengers."
That means that if you own a dog who is not a service dog under the MTA's definition, you can't bring your lovable, furry, floppy-eared pooch on any public transit under the ban. Because most (all?) MTA rules are meant to be bent, broken, and otherwise fucked with -- as every New Yorker knows -- this means that we've all been fortunate enough to capture a host of dogs bagged up in goofy, eccentric, or otherwise adorably interesting ways under the streets of New York City.
This tweet from @meanboysclub last week kicked off renewed interest in the NYC subway dogs who wear their bags with style. As of this publication, it has been retweeted more than 182,000 times and liked more than 298,000 times...
And here are a few of the other posts that have followed suit, making the rounds on social media and reminding us all that dogs can wear pretty much anything better than we mere humans can. Enjoy.
h/t @meanboysclub via The AV Club
