Yes, Even the Rats Bring Pizza Home on the NYC Subway

New Yorkers tend to get jaded by the nonsensical weirdness they see on their commute, whether it's someone eating a pot roast on the train, kids selling candy "for school," or a perv giving it the ole rub 'n tug at 8am on a Monday. After a while, you just ignore it.

That is, until you pass a rat on the stairs of the First Avenue L train stop -- a rat doing his best impersonation of Master Splinter, bringing pizza home for Leo, Mike, and the rest of the Ninja Turtles. Then you reassess your situation, and accept the fact that you will never, ever see all that New York City has to offer.

Afterward, you buy some pizza for yourself, because that rat has the right idea, god damn it.