A Family of NYC Rats Has a Subway Pizza Party In This Viral Video

Pizza rat has kids?

By Serena Tara

Published on 6/30/2022 at 3:14 PM

Bilanol/Shutterstock

He's back, and this time, he brought backup. 

A rat that we can only hope is the authentic Pizza Rat (or at least, a distant relative) was recently spotted at an NYC subway station carrying what appears to be a pizza crust. This time, Pizza Rat wasn't alone. At least three other rats joined him at the subway pizza party.

The video, which was originally posted on Instagram by @louneymor on June 20, was reposted yesterday by the iconic New York account @subwaycreatures, and it soon went viral with over 56,000 likes.

"This live action Ratatouille movie looks great," reads one of the comments.

Watch the video below:

Serena Tara is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist.