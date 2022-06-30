A Family of NYC Rats Has a Subway Pizza Party In This Viral Video

He's back, and this time, he brought backup.

A rat that we can only hope is the authentic Pizza Rat (or at least, a distant relative) was recently spotted at an NYC subway station carrying what appears to be a pizza crust. This time, Pizza Rat wasn't alone. At least three other rats joined him at the subway pizza party.

The video, which was originally posted on Instagram by @louneymor on June 20, was reposted yesterday by the iconic New York account @subwaycreatures, and it soon went viral with over 56,000 likes.

"This live action Ratatouille movie looks great," reads one of the comments.

Watch the video below: