This Holiday Season Is Your Chance to Ride a Vintage NYC Subway Train

Transport yourself back in time to old-school NYC this holiday season with a ride on a vintage subway train.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Holiday Nostalgia Rides are back thanks to the New York Transit Museum. This year, the museum is running its Train of Many Colors, which features cars manufactured in the 1960s, like the R-33, R-33WF, and R-36.

The trains will run on Sunday, November 27, December 4th, 11th, and 18th along the 1 line. Departures from Chambers Street are at the following times:

10 am

12 pm

2 pm

4p m

Meanwhile, southbound departures from 137th Street are as follows:

11 am

1 pm

3 pm

5 pm



Trains will make all stops on the 1 line, so you can also pick up a ride along the way. You'll simply need to swipe in at regular cost and board the train as it arrives. For more information, check out this page.