NYC Taxi Fares Could Increase by Over 20%

Getting a taxi in NYC might soon become a more costly endeavor.

For the first time in a decade, the city is proposing to hike yellow taxi rates and surcharges. If approved, the new measures would entail an estimated 22.9% price increase for riders. Driver pay would also grow, and their bank accounts would benefit from a 33% increase in revenue thanks to rising meter rates.

According to the Taxi & Limousine Commission, the price hike will help revitalize the taxicab business by increasing the drivers' salaries.

"For drivers, it's going to add up to something significant because of the number of trips they do," Taxi Workers Alliance Executive Director Bhairavi Desai said in a statement. "With the raise and debt forgiveness on medallion loans we've been fighting for, I think you'll see more yellow cabs on the streets."

The fare increases also come as a response to inflation and high gas prices. The hearing is currently scheduled for October 6, when the proposal will be voted on. If approved, the new fare hikes will go into effect 30 days later.

The main fare changes and surcharges include raising the base fare from $2.50 to $3 as well as a $2.50 rush hour fee (a 250% increase from the current $1 fee), a nighttime surcharge increase from $0.50 to $1, a Taxicab Improvement Surcharge and Street Hail Livery Improvement Surcharge of $1 instead of the previous $0.30, and a unit charge change from $0.50 to $0.70.

Airport surcharges would be significantly affected, too. The $52 flat fare for trips between Manhattan and John F. Kennedy International Airport would be bumped up to $65, and the rush hour taxi and flat fare surcharge to JFK would be increased by $0.50, reaching a price of $5. All trips to Newark Liberty International Airport would witness a $20 surcharge instead of the usual $17.50, while trips to and from LaGuardia Airport would implement a new surcharge of $5.

Uber and other app-based drivers wouldn't be affected by the changes, but a separate proposal concerning them was filed, too. That proposal pushes for an hourly wage increase for Uber and other app-based drivers.