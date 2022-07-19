NYC May Face Its Longest Heatwave in a Decade This Week

A second, scorching heat wave is about to hit the Big Apple, and NYC residents should plan ahead.

The National Weather Service announced that a heat advisory for extreme temperatures and humidity will begin at 12 pm on Wednesday and last until 8 pm the same day. Temperatures are expected to float between 95 and 100 degrees. Later in the week will bring more of the same.

This NYC heatwave could be the longest in nearly a decade, AccuWeather points out, with seven straight days of highs in the 90s or above forecast between Tuesday, July 19 and Monday, July 25. The last time that happened was July 14–20, 2013.

State officials are urging New Yorkers to take adequate precautions to face the increased temperatures.

"The effects of high heat and humidity over the course of a few days create dangerous conditions that can lead to heat stress and illness," Jackie Bray, New York state's emergency services commissioner, said in a statement. "If you choose to exercise or have to work outside, try to do so in the early morning or evening hours when the sun is down, and temperatures are not as extreme."

The energy company ConEd advised NYC residents to limit their energy usage to avoid shortages in the extreme weather conditions. Due to the heatwave, the company sent out an alert to all NYC residents. It's important to note that extreme temperatures increase the risk of heat-related illnesses. According to the CDC, it is important to stay hydrated and drink plenty of non-sugary and non-alcoholic fluids, use sunscreen consistently, and wear light clothing.

If your home isn't equipped with a functioning A/C or if you're struggling to get around in the heat, the city just announced the opening of its cooling centers, which can be found mapped out on this website.