NYC To Poopers: Your Butt Wipes Are Clogging the Sewers

Just like how our public transit infrastructure increasingly can't seem to handle all the people who use it every day and how our electrical utilities keep exploding in manhole fires, it turns out NYC's sewage system is also going to crap thanks to all the butt wipes and other wet wipes we've been flushing down the toilet over the last few years.

According to an in-depth report on the crap-tastrophe by The New York Times on Friday, while many wet wipe products are labeled as "flushable" on packaging and in advertising, city officials said a lot of the wipes don't agree with the city's sewage system, a vast network of underground plumbing that's apparently as volatile as your bowels after a bad fish taco. As more adults have chosen butt wipes instead of basic toilet paper for their butthole hygiene over the years, the city has spent over $18 million on fixing the mess they've created -- like clogged pumps and overwhelmed sewage treatment plants.