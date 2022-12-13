This Interactive Map Has Information on Every Tree in New York City

NYC might be a concrete jungle, but that doesn't mean there's a shortage of trees. Now, thanks to the NYC Parks Department, you can find information on just about any of them online.

The department just released a brand new, interactive NYC Tree Map containing information about over 800,000 trees in the city's parks and streets. The map allows you to learn about the location and species of individual trees, find out maintenance status, and report tree conditions to parks staff.

The map spans all five boroughs, cataloging nearly 100,000 trees in Manhattan; 225,000 in Brooklyn; 287,000 in Queens; 123,000 in Staten Island; and 127,000 in the Bronx. It's an impressive, granular look at a massive amount of data.

"Our new NYC Tree Map is groundbreaking, for the first time mapping park and street trees on one easy-to-use resource. Through it, we are offering New Yorkers the most comprehensive picture of all individually managed trees under our jurisdiction ever," said NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue in a press release. "With a slate of new features, we hope this new map will empower New Yorkers to visit their local parks, find their trees, and learn about the wonderful benefits our trees offer our communities."

Check out the full map here.