Renting a Two-Bedroom NYC Apartment Is Almost 50% More Expensive Now, Study Finds

Renting an apartment in the Big Apple has been everything but easy this year, with prices witnessing the biggest increase in a decade. According to a new report, one-bedrooms and studio apartments aren't the only ones that took a hard hit.

While there is strength in numbers and renting with roommates is surely more economical than going it alone, those looking to find a cheap two-bedroom apartment in the Big Apple might be disappointed. In August, the median price for a two-bedroom apartment in the city was $4,400 a month, which is 46.7% higher than the same period last year, according to a recent report by Zumper, an online rental listing site.

Unsurprisingly, New York City won the medal for highest rents in the area. According to the findings, second to NYC in terms of rent priciness is Hoboken, with one-bedrooms going for a median price of $2,770 and $3,910 for two-bedrooms. In Newark, prices drop significantly compared to NYC, with one-bedrooms being prices around $1,350 according to the study. For comparison, one-bedrooms in NYC are ​​priced at a median of $3,930, the study found.

Jersey City beats the Big Apple in terms of how fast its rent grew. Measuring the yearly increase, Jersey City is awarded the fastest growing rent, which is up 40.4% since last year. NYC comes in second, with rents climbing 39.9% since 2021.

To learn more about the report's findings, you can visit Zumper's website.