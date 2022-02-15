NYC Will Give You $100 for Getting Your Booster Shot, but You Have to Act Fast

COVID-19 case rates are thankfully on the decline in New York City, but it's never too late to protect yourself with a vaccine or booster.

The city is bringing back its popular vaccine incentive program to encourage people to get the shot. Until the end of February, anyone who receives a first vaccination or booster shot at a city-run SOMOS vaccination site is eligible for a $100 payout. It comes in the form of a pre-paid debit card; the city says it's already distributed over 800,000 of them to New Yorkers.

"Protect yourself and those around you and make some money while you're at it," said Mayor Eric Adams about the program. "I also encourage New Yorkers thinking about how to spend their $100 to buy from our small businesses. They have kept New York City running throughout the pandemic and are the backbone of so many communities."

Adams' predecessor Bill de Blasio first introduced the vaccine incentive program last year in the face of skyrocketing COVID cases driven by the Omicron variant. Only about 33% of New York City's population has received a booster shot, according to data from the Department of Health. This is higher than the 28% national average but well below the 85% of residents who have received at least one shot.

Find the closest city-run vaccination site here and get your shot before March 1 to make sure you get your $100 incentive.