Ride a Vintage NYC Subway Train to the Beach This Summer

As warm weather officially returns in New York, beach-goers have the chance to take a unique and historic ride to the city's oceanfronts.

The New York Transit Museum is bringing back its Nostalgia Trains, a series of rides on vintage subway cars maintained by the museum. There are three chances to catch a ride this summer, with two of the trains headed to Coney Island and Rockaway and the third showing off the now-closed South Ferry station.

Check out the details of all three rides below:



Old South Ferry Loop (Saturday, June 4 at 9:30 am): Vintage "Lo-V" cars dating back to 1917 will take passengers on a tour of the now-closed South Ferry station in Lower Manhattan before riding up to the Bronx and back on the 2 line.

Vintage "Lo-V" cars dating back to 1917 will take passengers on a tour of the now-closed South Ferry station in Lower Manhattan before riding up to the Bronx and back on the 2 line. Coney Island (Sunday, July 10 at 10 am): R1-9 cars from the 1930s depart from 96th Street–Second Avenue station headed for Coney Island. A return trip leaves the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue station at 4 pm, bound for 175th Street in Manhattan.

R1-9 cars from the 1930s depart from 96th Street–Second Avenue station headed for Coney Island. A return trip leaves the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue station at 4 pm, bound for 175th Street in Manhattan. Rockaway (Saturday, August 13 at 10 am): 1930s-era R1-9 cars will take passengers from 96th Street-Second Avenue to Rockaway Park-Beach 116th Street. A return trip leaves at 4 pm bound for 175th Street in Manhattan.



Tickets cost $60 for adults and $40 for kids, although members of the New York Transit Museum can access adult tickets for $40 and children's for $30. For tickets and more information, visit the museum's website here.