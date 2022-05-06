Heads-Up, Your Stabilized Rent in NYC Is About to Increase

Lucky New Yorkers living in rent-stabilized homes could be facing significant cost increases.

New York City's Rent Guidelines Board has just voted to propose rent increases up to 6%, which applies to almost 1 million rent-stabilized apartments and homes across the city.

Unfortunately for tenants, the proposed change was met with a majority of approvals, with the board voting 5-4 in a virtual meeting. For now, the vote remains preliminary, and the board will issue a final ruling in June. The new rules would increase rent on one-year leases by 2-4%, while tenants signing a lease for two years would notice an increase between 4 and 6%.

If the new proposition passes, it will become the highest NYC rent increase for rent stabilized apartments since 2013. After a year and a half of rent freezes, it would be a major change for many tenants. The proposal was met with criticism and fear of eviction. Rent-stabilized New Yorkers number roughly 2.4 million, a third of whom are estimated to earn less than $40,000 for a family of four, Gothamist reports.

"We condemn the Board for voting to increase rents on some of our most vulnerable neighbors, people from low-income communities of color, especially when New Yorkers are still reeling financially from the pandemic and the local unemployment rate remains one of the highest in the country. Tonight's vote ignores that blatant reality," Adriene Holder of the Legal Aid Society said in a statement. "Ensuring that tenants remain safely in their homes must remain a top priority in the days, weeks, and months ahead, and we again call for a wholesale freeze on all rents under the Board's purview."

On the other hand, landlords said that more money is needed to regularly maintain buildings to keep their tenants safe.

"Housing has costs. The RGB spends a lot of time and energy calculating those costs. Yet, again, the Board has ultimately dismissed the data and proposed a range that does not cover the increasing costs that their own reports predict," Jay Martin, executive director of the Community Housing Improvement Program, said, Fox NY reports. "If the RGB doesn't approve rent increases that keep up with costs they are choosing to defund buildings. They are choosing to reduce the quality of housing. They are choosing to make housing less safe for renters."

The board had actually considered a steeper increase in rents—specifically of 4.5% on one-year leases and 9% on two-year leases—but it was immediately condemned by housing advocates and landlords alike.

Soon after the vote, Mayor Eric Adams issued a statement saying he encouraged the board to decrease the numbers.

"I believed that the numbers initially reported were much too high, so I called for a better balance—and it is good the board moved lower," said Adams. "If rents and the other costs of living are going to go up with inflation and other economic issues, then so too must government support."