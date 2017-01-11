News

NYC Was Beautifully Blanketed in Fog This Morning

By Published On 05/08/2015 By Published On 05/08/2015
Courtesy of Mike Shapiro

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Many New Yorkers woke up Friday morning to find the city blanketed in gorgeous bands of fog -- that is, if you got out of bed early enough to see it before it was burned off by the sun. Luckily, several people snapped some photos of the wispy fog hugging the NYC skyline and bridges. Check 'em out below.

Speaking of fog, the National Weather Service has issued a dense Fog Advisory for NYC and Long Island from midnight Friday until 9am Saturday, so get your Instagram ready.


Follow us on Facebook for a steady stream of daily NYC stories, and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun/news New York has to offer.
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and wishes he could have seen all the beautiful fog this morning, but that would have required getting up even earlier. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like