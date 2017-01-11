NYC Was Beautifully Blanketed in Fog This Morning

Many New Yorkers woke up Friday morning to find the city blanketed in gorgeous bands of fog -- that is, if you got out of bed early enough to see it before it was burned off by the sun. Luckily, several people snapped some photos of the wispy fog hugging the NYC skyline and bridges. Check 'em out below.
Speaking of fog, the National Weather Service has issued a dense Fog Advisory for NYC and Long Island from midnight Friday until 9am Saturday, so get your Instagram ready.
