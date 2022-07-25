Here's Where All the Water Sprayers, Water Fountains, & Outdoor Pools Are in NYC

If last week is any example, New York City can become almost unbearable in the summer, and the heat can make the concrete jungle feel like actual hell.

Luckily, the city has come up with solutions to help New Yorkers beat the heat. The NYC Department of Parks and Recreation launched an interactive map showing where all the water sprayers are located across town, and it even maps out all the drinking fountains.

Among the many "cool" features, users can also select to view all the outdoor pools in NYC, and the map can even show the leafiest and the most shaded areas across the city. If you want to check whether you live in an area marked as "high heat vulnerability," you can do that too. To check out the map, you can visit this link.

The map is part of a more extensive program, dubbed "Cool It! NYC," developed by the Department to help New Yorkers face the warmer summer months. Besides staying on the lookout for nearby cooling features when outside, New Yorkers are also encouraged to visit NYC Health's Extreme Heat page and read more about how to stay safe in the heat.

The risk of heat-related illnesses increases when extreme temperatures hit the city. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, light clothing and hydration are both critical elements to staying safe and healthy, and you should avoid sugary and alcoholic fluids. If you decide to go outside, remember to always wear sunscreen.