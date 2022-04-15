Here's When NYC's Most Beautiful Waterfront Restaurants Open for the Season

Get ready to inhale the nice summer breeze while tasting some delicious oysters. The warmer seasons are finally upon us, and our favorite waterfront restaurants across the city are officially reopening to make the much-dreaded New York summer way more pleasant. While some of them operate year round, others are welcoming guests just during the spring and summer months, so make sure to check them out before the end of the season!

Check out our list featuring opening dates and locations for an amazing waterfront dining experience:

Pilot

Location: Pier 6, Brooklyn Bridge Park, Brooklyn

Opening date: Reservations begin May 1

Hours & information: here

Island Oyster

Location: Governors Island

Opening date: Beginning of May; follow @islandoyster on Instagram for updates

Hours & information: here

North River Lobster Company

Location: Pier 81, Hell’s Kitchen

Opening date: Already open

Hours & information: here

The Frying Pan

Location: Pier 66, Chelsea

Opening date: Open on select days for Spring 2022; follow @fryingpannyc on Instagram for updates

Hours & information: here

City Vineyard

Location: Pier 26, Tribeca

Opening date: Already open

Hours & information: here

Watermark Bar

Location: Pier 15, South Street Seaport

Opening date: Already open

Hours & information: here

Brooklyn Crab

Location: Red Hook, Brooklyn

Opening date: Already open

Hours & information: here

La Barca Cantina

Location: Pier 81, Hell’s Kitchen

Opening date: May 5

Hours & information: here

Fornino

Location: Brooklyn Bridge Park, Brooklyn

Opening date: Already open

Hours & information: here

Anable Basin

Location: Long Island City

Opening date: Already open

Hours & information: here

Baylander Steel Beach

Location: Harlem

Opening date: April 28

Hours & information: here

Grand Banks

Location: Pier 25, Tribeca

Opening date: April 18

Hours & information: here

Drift In

Location: Pier 45, West Village

Opening date: Already open

Hours & information: here

Johnny’s Reef

Location: City Island, The Bronx

Opening date: Already open

Hours & information: here

Nick’s Lobster House

Location: Marine Park, Brooklyn

Opening date: Already open

Hours & information: here

The Waterfront NYC

Location: Ferry Point Park, The Bronx

Opening date: Already open

Hours & information: here