Here's When NYC's Most Beautiful Waterfront Restaurants Open for the Season
Dining by the water is back!
Get ready to inhale the nice summer breeze while tasting some delicious oysters. The warmer seasons are finally upon us, and our favorite waterfront restaurants across the city are officially reopening to make the much-dreaded New York summer way more pleasant. While some of them operate year round, others are welcoming guests just during the spring and summer months, so make sure to check them out before the end of the season!
Check out our list featuring opening dates and locations for an amazing waterfront dining experience:
Pilot
Location: Pier 6, Brooklyn Bridge Park, Brooklyn
Opening date: Reservations begin May 1
Hours & information: here
Island Oyster
Location: Governors Island
Opening date: Beginning of May; follow @islandoyster on Instagram for updates
Hours & information: here
North River Lobster Company
Location: Pier 81, Hell’s Kitchen
Opening date: Already open
Hours & information: here
The Frying Pan
Location: Pier 66, Chelsea
Opening date: Open on select days for Spring 2022; follow @fryingpannyc on Instagram for updates
Hours & information: here
City Vineyard
Location: Pier 26, Tribeca
Opening date: Already open
Hours & information: here
Watermark Bar
Location: Pier 15, South Street Seaport
Opening date: Already open
Hours & information: here
Brooklyn Crab
Location: Red Hook, Brooklyn
Opening date: Already open
Hours & information: here
La Barca Cantina
Location: Pier 81, Hell’s Kitchen
Opening date: May 5
Hours & information: here
Fornino
Location: Brooklyn Bridge Park, Brooklyn
Opening date: Already open
Hours & information: here
Anable Basin
Location: Long Island City
Opening date: Already open
Hours & information: here
Baylander Steel Beach
Location: Harlem
Opening date: April 28
Hours & information: here
Grand Banks
Location: Pier 25, Tribeca
Opening date: April 18
Hours & information: here
Drift In
Location: Pier 45, West Village
Opening date: Already open
Hours & information: here
Johnny’s Reef
Location: City Island, The Bronx
Opening date: Already open
Hours & information: here
Nick’s Lobster House
Location: Marine Park, Brooklyn
Opening date: Already open
Hours & information: here
The Waterfront NYC
Location: Ferry Point Park, The Bronx
Opening date: Already open
Hours & information: here