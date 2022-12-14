New Yorkers Encouraged to Wear Masks Indoors to Fight Off 'Tridemic' Viruses

Now's the time to embrace a new round of face covering in NYC, public health officials say. If you've been bundling up to fight off the cold, you also might want to consider masking up indoors to protect yourself from the circulating viruses as well.

Right now, NYC is caught up in what health officials are calling a "tridemic." The flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and COVID-19 are the three illnesses that are heavily affecting the area, and the NYC Department of Health is trying to keep everybody safe in time for the holidays.

According to the department, COVID-19 cases increased by 29% in the last two weeks of November, and both flu and RSV cases have been rising as well. For this reason, the department has issued an advisory strongly encouraging New Yorkers to mask up when indoors, including inside offices, stores, and public spaces like public transportation, elevators, schools, and even outdoor spaces when crowded. If you are feeling sick, it is even more important that you remember to wear a mask in public.

In terms of masks, some are better than others. According to the advisory, high-quality masks are preferable, and if you can, you should choose to wear KN95 or KF94 types or an N95 respirator. The city is not bringing back a mask mandate like that seen earlier in the pandemic, but its new advisory strongly urges residents to mask up to protect themselves and others.

For more information, check out the advisory linked below: