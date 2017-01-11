How Much Worse Can This NYC Winter Get? We Asked a Meteorologist.

This does mean good skiing, though

Big snows are going to keep pounding the interior areas to our North, which could make for some great mountain conditions.



We are entering into a two or three week spell of mighty cold and potentially very snowy weather

Not only do we have to slog through the aftermath of Juno, but the coldest and stormiest period is actually expected this week and then again in early February.



There's hope though -- mid-February looks... okay

Storms will usher in "arctic air surges" (uhhhhh) for the next two weeks, but it looks likely a that a Westerly wind flow will gradually moderate that "arctic air" and allow a return to milder temps during mid-month.