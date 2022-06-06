This Giant Bounce House Park Is Coming to NYC

Get ready to jump for joy.

The Big Bounce America, a traveling bounce house amusement park experience, returns to NYC later this year. The company will bring its bounce houses to Brooklyn from September 16–18 and 23–25 at the Aviator Sports and Events Center.

The event will boast four major attractions. The World's Largest Bounce House (certified by Guinness) features slides, ball pits, climbing towers, and more spread over 16,000 square feet. Sports Slam is a competitive sports arena with nets, goals, and a "battle zone" where you can face off against your friends. The Giant is a 900-foot-long obstacle course inspired by Ninja Warrior and boasting 50 obstacles and a giant slide. AirSpace rounds things out with an alien-themed maze, slide, and more.

"We need more fun in the world! After the times we've just gone through, we invite you to kick those shoes off and let loose for a while," said Josh Kinnersley, COO of The Big Bounce America, in a press statement. "We have the perfect event to allow kids and adults alike to get out of the house and enjoy an outdoor event like they've never experienced. Complementing the biggest bounce house in the world, Sport Slam, The Giant, and AirSpace make The Big Bounce America an event not to miss... this is going to be one immersive bouncing festival for all ages!"

The Big Bounce America offers both family-friendly and adult experiences, with events for toddlers, juniors, bigger kids, and adults-only. Tickets are available on this website for the September dates.