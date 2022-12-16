NYC Is Lighting Up the Largest Menorah in the World for Hanukkah

This year, all New Yorkers looking for a guiding light of hope will be lucky enough to have the largest symbol in the world providing just that. During this year's Hanukkah celebration, NYC is lighting up the largest menorah in the world.

Standing at 36 feet of height, the massive structure, which has been certified by the Guinness World Records, will be placed like every year by the east entrance of Central Park (5th Avenue and 59th Street). Lightings will occur every night of Hanukkah, and they will come together with fun celebrations. This year, Hasidic dancing and light music will bring the community together, and the Lubavitch Youth Organization will be in charge of entertainment.

The Manhattan menorah tradition dates back to the 1970s, and it's been maintaining the title as the world's largest for years. Lightings will take place in the evenings starting December 18 through December 25.Take a look at the detailed schedule below: