NYC Sanitation Department's Hilarious TikTok Begs You to Follow Alternate Side Parking Rules

The City of New York's Department of Sanitation is trying to make NYC cleaner, but they're asking—or rather, begging—residents to collaborate.

In a new, highly-dramatic black-and-white TikTok by the department's account (@nycsanitation), you can hear sanitation employees begging "please" seven times as they ask New Yorkers to move their car for alternate side street parking.

Jessica Tisch, the new sanitation commissioner, also makes an appearance in the video, which features "Angel" by Sarah McLachlan in a nod to the singer's famous appearances in SPCA commercials. "Will you move your car?" Tisch asks, somberly. "Every day, litter gets on the streets of out city, and it's crying out to be cleaned up."

The video comes just as New York City restored full alternate side parking rules, which were formerly halted for two years due to the pandemic. During the hiatus, New Yorkers were only required to move their car once a week for street cleaning, but now they'll have to get back to the old habits, which require (in most neighborhoods) that cars are moved twice a week. Park Slope, Cobble Hill in Brooklyn, Sunnyside and Forest Hills in Queens, all of which are considered cleaner neighborhoods, will still only have alternate side parking rules once a week.

The new rules have been in effect since July 5, and those who fail to comply by moving their car on the days indicated by alternate side parking signs will be facing $65 fines.

Watch the Department of Sanitation's TikTok here: