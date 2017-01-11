NYC's First Chick-fil-A Still Closed After 'Critical' Health Violations

Chick-fil-A said the key issue is evidence of flies, presumably in the kitchen and food preparation areas.

"There were six violations on the last health inspection, so we decided to voluntarily close the restaurant so that the team could focus solely on those issues – primarily the presence of fruit flies," said Chick-fil-A spokeswoman Amanda Hannah in a email statement to Thrillist. "There is a little more work to be done from a facilities, maintenance and retraining standpoint, so we have decided to remain closed today until we feel everything exceeds standards."

Chick-fil-A also issued a press release announcing the temporary -- but extended -- closure and a series of changes the restaurant will make to clean up its act, saying, "These changes have included retraining the leadership team and employees, fruit fly mitigation and thorough cleanings of the restaurant, independent inspections by an outside consultant, and equipment and facilities upgrades." Neither Hannah nor the press release said exactly when the restaurant expects to reopen.