This Year's 'No Pants Subway Ride' in NYC Is Canceled

Pull your pants back up and fasten your belt. This year, the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" event has been canceled.

Depending on where you stand on the decidedly odd event, this could either be awesome or terrible news. Just like last year, the event organizers from Improv Everywhere decided to call the initiative off, leaving no opportunity for wild New Yorkers to board trains without pants on.

The event had happened every year in January from 2002 until 2020, and participating New Yorkers and even tourists would hop on the subway wearing everything but pants. While the event is very much in line with NYC's bizarre everyday encounters and events, it doesn't solely belong to the Big Apple. In addition to NYC, the "No Pants Subway Ride" takes over 60 cities worldwide.

In the end, it is just another unusual way to have a laugh. "The idea behind No Pants is simple: Random passengers board a subway car at separate stops in the middle of winter without pants," reads the Improv Everywhere website. "The participants behave as if they do not know each other, and they all wear winter coats, hats, scarves, and gloves. The only unusual thing is their lack of pants."