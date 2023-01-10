Here's What to See and Where to Go for NYC's Winter Jazzfest 2023

The holidays are sadly long gone, but this doesn't mean that you can't get your daily dose of fun. To help you overcome the back-to-the-routine desolation of the New Year, NYC's Winter Jazzfest is ready to welcome you with open arms for a full week of amazing music and entertainment.

Starting from Thursday, January 12 and through Wednesday, January 18, Winter Jazzfest will take over 17 venues across the city. The event will welcome more than 100 groups across its many stages to delight you with a variety of jazz subgenres. This year marks the 19th iteration of the week-long event, which takes pride in celebrating jazz music as a medium for social justice and important change.

Many acclaimed performers are slated to take you through a memorable journey across the world of jazz music. On Friday, January 13, trumpet sensation Maurice "Mobetta" Brown will appear at City Winery for a phenomenal concert across the genres of contemporary jazz, blues-rock, and hip-hop. On the same day, Ben Wendel is also scheduled to appear at City Winery for a notable sax performance. The following day, on January 14, you can head over to Baby's All Right in Brooklyn to catch a show by Rich Ruth for a deep and immersive experience, while on the same day, Surya Botofasina, who is both a musician and an actor, will guide you through his musical expertise at National Sawdust. You can check out the full lineup here.

Some of these shows belong to the festival's very own "Marathon" days, which will take place in Manhattan on Friday, January 13 and in Brooklyn on Saturday, January 14. To understand "Marathon" nights, you can picture your usual bar hopping nights, but instead of hopping from one bar to another, you tour jazz concerts across different venues. You must purchase a marathon ticket from the website, as individual shows aren't ticketed. Once in possession of the all-in-one pass, you can decide which shows to attend from the marathon's lineup for a full night of music. Do plan on getting to your favorite gig on time, though—if the venue hits capacity, you won't be allowed to enter. But don't fret, as there will be many other events for you to attend in the area.

Buying tickets in advance is highly recommended, and you can do so on the festival's website. Prices for individual shows range from $5–$40, while a two-day marathon pass costs between $105–$195. If you want to purchase a one-day marathon ticket, it will cost you $65 per day.

For more information, you can head over to the Winter Jazzfest website.