A 25,000-Seat Major League Soccer Stadium Is Coming to Queens

NYCFC has played most of its home games at Yankees Stadium since the Major League Soccer team's inception nearly a decade ago, but that's finally about to change. With the World Cup about to kick off, the club announced this week that it finalized a deal with the city to construct a 25,000-seat stadium at Willets Point in Queens.

As The New York Times reports, the team will build its new stadium in the Queens neighborhood that is also home to the Mets' Citi Field as well as the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, which hosts the US Open. The stadium will replace a dense network of auto body shops known as the Iron Triangle. Plans also call for a 250-room hotel and 2,500 units of affordable housing, the city's largest all-affordable development since the 1970s.

The stadium is expected to be completed by 2027, and will receive relatively modest help from the government as far as sports stadiums are concerned. The team will pay about $780 million to construct the stadium, with the city providing infrastructure improvements in the neighborhood and property tax breaks. The area is accessible via the Mets-Willets Point stop on the 7 train and the Long Island Railroad, and has many surface parking lots owned by the Mets that will also serve the NYCFC stadium.

Despite playing soccer in a baseball stadium, NYCFC took home the MLS Cup in 2021, beating the Portland Timbers to win the team's first championship. The NYC metro is also home to fellow MLS team the New York Red Bulls, who play in a soccer-specific stadium in Harrison, New Jersey.

The last new sports stadium to be constructed in New York City was the Barclays Center, which opened in Brooklyn in 2012.