You Can Get a Limited-Edition Spider-Man Library Card at the New York Public Library

If your Spidey Senses are tingling and you suddenly feel the urge to pick up a new book (or comic!), this might be the reason.

To celebrate the 60th anniversary of Spider-Man's first comic book, the New York Public Library together with Marvel Entertainment are launching a limited edition library card featuring the Queens superhero. Starting October 11, which also marks the start of NYPL's Open House week, new and current patrons will be able to get in line to get the new card free of charge on a first-come, first-served basis.

On top of this, the release also marks the one-year anniversary of NYPL eliminating fines to encourage reading and promote access for everyone. The historic decision was also featured in Marvel Comics' Amazing Spider-Man #900, which was released this past July 27.

The Spider-Man card will be available at all NYPL branches across the Bronx, Manhattan, and Staten Island. Images of Spider-Man himself together with Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy will be printed on the card, and libraries themselves will celebrate the initiative with banners outside the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building and on windows of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library (SNFL).

Celebrating the power of reading, the initiative aims to inspire New Yorkers to read more and explore new books, resources, and genres, including Marvel graphic novels. Throughout the week, NYPL branches will be hosting events and programs, as well as book displays and curated reading recommendations, to encourage more readers to take part in the community. You can find more details about the card and card-related activities on this website.

"Reading is a superpower—one that provides everyone with the ability to learn, to be inspired, and understand the world more fully," New York Public Library President Anthony W. Marx said in an official statement. "At The New York Public Library we remain dedicated to providing books and resources that help New Yorkers reach new heights and working with Marvel on this exciting, limited-edition Spider-Man card reinforces the exceptional accomplishments people can achieve when they have access to information. It also states unequivocally that we think our patrons are 'beyond amazing.'"