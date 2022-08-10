NYC Just Installed 28 New Little Free Libraries, Here's Where They're Located

New Yorkers looking to read a new book won't even need to visit the neighborhood library anymore.

The New York Restoration Project (NYRP), a nonprofit organization aimed at significantly improving the quality of the city's public spaces, just announced the addition of 28 free book-sharing boxes across community gardens citywide.

Little Free Library, a nonprofit dedicated to expanding book access, provided the boxes. They come filled with at least 10 books each, including the LFL Scholastic Read in Color Bundle, which comprises titles that range from social justice and racism, to celebration of BIPOC, LGBTQ+, and other marginalized voices and perspectives. The free libraries also feature donated books coming from both individuals and institutions, including the NYPL Tompkins Square Branch.

The motto is simple: "take a book, share a book." To encourage, inspire, and stimulate reading around the city, readers are encouraged to share another title when they decide to take one home.

"We are so pleased to now have Little Free Libraries in half our gardens throughout New York City. NYRP's mission is to create equitable access to quality green spaces, and we are excited to now incorporate these book sharing boxes to serve this mission," said New York Restoration Project Executive Director Lynn B. Kelly in an official statement. "Knowledge is power, and Little Free Libraries will allow New Yorkers from all walks of life to share resources and stories. We are constantly reimagining the potential uses of our NYRP parks and gardens and are now proud to not only provide a place to enjoy a book, but to get one, too!"

Here are all the locations across the city featuring the new book-sharing boxes:

Bronx:



Brooklyn:



Manhattan:



Queens:



Staten Island: