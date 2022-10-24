This Popular Jersey Shore Beach Is Doubling Its Prices Next Summer

Sometimes it's true what they say, and all good things must come to an end. After a summer that saw one prominent Jersey Shore beach drop its access fees altogether, another of the state's most popular beaches has just announced its plans to increase prices next year.

For the first time since 2011, council members of Ocean City voted to increase (and in some cases, even double) beach access fees for the summer of 2023, NBC New York reports. The decision stems from the current economic conditions, and council members are citing inflation and rising costs of maintenance as the main culprits.

Daily tags will go from $5 to $10, while visitors will have to shell out $20 to purchase a weekly tag compared to the original $10. Seasonal tag prices will become more expensive, too, but there will be a slight difference depending on the date of purchase. Passes bought before May 31 will cost $30 (instead of the previous $20 rate), while those purchased on June 1 or later will be priced $35 instead of $25.

While some residents are not happy with the new rules, council members are confident that the Ocean City beach appeal will still draw a big crowd.

"When you look at the beach tag prices and the fact that they haven't been adjusted, I have more of an issue with that than I have with raising the fee," said Councilman Terry Crowley Jr, PhillyVoice reports. "I hear the comments around the daily fee going to what it is, but I would challenge you to go do anything for $10 a day. You can't go to the movies, you certainly can't go to a ball game. I think coming to the beach is a great thing and I think it's needed."

For now, Ocean City seems to be the only one to be moving forward with a price increase measure. According to PhillyVoice, no other South Jersey shore towns are planning to increase beach tags prices at the current moment.