NYC Parks Are Showing Free Halloween Movies Every Weekend This Month

NYC is celebrating the spooky season with a slew of movie screenings across its parks.

Throughout the month of October, parks across the city will be showing Halloween movies to get New Yorkers in the right mood. The initiative is part of "Movies Under the Stars," a project aimed at bringing more than 150 screenings to the parks across the five boroughs. In addition to Halloween-themed movies, New Yorkers can also find family-friendly titles as well as all-time classics and new movies.

This October, there will be spooky movies for every age. Among the selected titles, guests can expect to find Werewolves Within (rated R) as well as Hotel Transylvania, which is a good fit for kids. The beloved 1993 movie Hocus Pocus is also part of the schedule, and those looking to rewatch Beetlejuice will be able to do so this weekend at the Brooklyn War Memorial in Cadman Plaza Park. Other titles include The Addams Family and Casper​​​​​​​, among others.

Guests are welcome to bring food as well as chairs to the screenings, which are free of charge. There is also reserved seating available for seniors and people with disabilities.

For the complete schedule, you can visit this website.