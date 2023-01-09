Here Are All the Shows Leaving Broadway This Month & How to Catch Them

Broadway fans, you better act quick.

January is sadly the time of year when many shows take their final bow, and 2023 is no exception. Some of your favorites might even be leaving the theaters this month, with both longstanding shows and new productions closing up shop to make room for a new crop of entries.

Luckily, though, there are still many tickets available for you to catch your favorite shows in time. You can try and grab yours here.

Here's a list of the shows closing this month: