Here Are All the Shows Leaving Broadway This Month & How to Catch Them
All-time favorites and new shows alike are officially closing.
Broadway fans, you better act quick.
January is sadly the time of year when many shows take their final bow, and 2023 is no exception. Some of your favorites might even be leaving the theaters this month, with both longstanding shows and new productions closing up shop to make room for a new crop of entries.
Luckily, though, there are still many tickets available for you to catch your favorite shows in time. You can try and grab yours here.
Here's a list of the shows closing this month:
- 1776 — Closing on January 8
- Almost Famous — Closing on January 8
- Beetlejuice — Closing on January 8
- Into the Woods — Closing on January 8
- Death of a Salesman — Closing on January 15
- Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool — Closing on January 15
- The Music Man — Closing on January 15
- Ohio State Murders — Closing on January 15
- A Strange Loop — Closing on January 15
- Topdog/Underdog — Closing on January 15
- The Piano Lesson — Closing on January 29
Serena Tara is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.