A Bobcat Is Possibly on the Loose in Long Island

After the recent "shark-infested coasts" news, New Yorkers might have to stay alert for yet another wild animal by the shore.

Officials are currently searching for what is thought to be a wild cat or possibly a bobcat in West Islip, a Long Island town located near Fire Island. Yesterday, some people spotted the wild animal roaming the streets around 10:40 am and launched the alarm, Eyewitness News reports.

The animal was initially seen by Boulevard Avenue, and while officials responded to the location, they have yet to find the alleged bobcat.

Anyone who sees or encounters the animal should immediately call 911 or the non-emergency police number 631-852-COPS. To contact Strong Island Animal Rescue instead, citizens can call 631-403-0598.