A New Market with Michelin-Starred Chefs & Curated Art Is Coming to Chelsea

New Yorkers will soon find art and Michelin-approved dining options all in one place. Olly Olly Market, a new innovative marketplace serving as a community gathering place, is opening in NYC this October.

On October 26, the sprawling space of 17,000 square feet will welcome guests into a new, interactive environment on the ground floor of Chelsea's Starrett-Lehigh Building. Functioning as what can be described as an art-curated food hall and marketplace, Olly Olly Market will feature select dining options ranging from locally renowned chefs to Michelin-starred and internationally recognized chefs, including Noah Sandoval and Jiho Kim.

Hungry guests will get the chance to stop by the many chef counters to taste delicious dishes. DdoBar by Joomak Banjum will be offering Yubu (Korean Inari pockets) in a customizable and interactive fashion, while a collaboration between Chicago Chef Noah Sandoval and 16" on Center (the hospitality collective behind Olly Olly Market) will delight customers with Sicilian-style pan pizzas. Those looking to try other cuisines will be able to either taste Mexican street food classics at Ploo or head over to Forsyth Fire Escape for their popular scallion pancake burrito. There will also be a fast-casual Italian rotisserie and street food concept, dubbed Pen’n’Coop, for Italian food aficionados.

In addition to renowned restaurants, two cocktail bars led by award-winning Julia Momosé will ensure a refined experience for every guest. Featuring 22 bar seats as well as seated tables accommodating a maximum of 60 people, Bar Avant will be serving a selection of cocktails and beverages for every palate. Those looking to have a more intimate experience will be able to visit the Apres Bar, a tucked-away venue that is perfect for private events.

At Olly Olly Market, art will surround and infuse the space. In addition to a 5,000 square foot exhibition space (which is currently showing the "Jean-Michael Basquiat: King Pleasure" exhibit), art pieces will be placed around the marketplace in select spaces. A massive installation of sculpted wood statues and graphics by Chicago-based artist Juan Angel Chávez will frame the vendor booths, and additional multimedia art pieces will be positioned throughout the space.

Olly Olly Market will open its doors on October 26 at 601 W 26th Street. The space will be open Monday through Friday from 7 am–7 pm. For more information you can visit the marketplace’s website.