A Giant Outdoor Dance Floor Is Opening for the Summer at NYC's Lincoln Center

Last year, Lincoln Center jazzed up its famous plaza with a huge synthetic lawn called The Green. This summer, it has new plans, and they involve dancing.

The Josie Robertson Plaza will transform into The Oasis, which Lincoln Center is billing as the city's "largest outdoor dancefloor." It's the brainchild of costume and set designer Clint Ramos. It is set to feature a 10-foot disco ball and a "sea of mirrors" that are sure to provide a unique summer gathering place for New Yorkers.

Lincoln Center plans to use the dance floor for many types of programming, including social dance and classes in salsa, swing, bachata, merengue, and soul. There are also plans for silent discos and live music from the likes of the Eddie Palmieri Salsa Orchestra, Danny Jonokuchi & The Revisionists, Típico Urbano, Felicia Collins, MaxBanda, Spanish Harlem Orchestra, Hot Sugar Band, Yanos and Beats, Rachael & Vilray, and more. During the day, it will be free and open to the public.

The Oasis is just one part of Lincoln Center's extensive and ambitious Summer for the City programming, which runs from May 14 to August 14. It's based on three themes: Rejoice, Reclaim, and Remember. Each theme corresponds to events, activities, and artists, including Celebrate Love: A (Re)Wedding for couples whose nuptial plans were disrupted by COVID and Quince en La Plaza, which celebrates the Latin American cultural tradition of Quinceañeras.

Lincoln Center's Chief Artistic Officer Shanta Thake hopes the programming will connect with everyday New Yorkers.

"One of the most basic jobs of the arts is to help heal. This summer we will do exactly that, with moments to rejoice, reclaim, and remember within a city transformed," said Thake in a press statement. "This season is rooted in our fundamental programming values: offering artistic and civic programs reflective of the City of New York, a majority of them free; prioritizing collaboration and first asking artists and their communities what they want from Lincoln Center; being a home for experimentation; and inviting New Yorkers to actively participate in what we will create together."