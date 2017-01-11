News

Outdoor Food Fests, Rooftop Lobster Rolls & More Great Things to do This Weekend in NYC

By Published On 05/07/2015 By Published On 05/07/2015
NICOLE COGAN/THRILLIST

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Weekends in NYC are precious, and weekends in NYC with gorgeous weather -- like this upcoming one -- are even more precious. With that said, we implore you to not blow your beautiful Saturdays and Sundays in this great big city by watching reruns on the Travel Channel or doing your laundry (it will get done eventually). To help you reach weekend nirvana, we're politely making a bunch of suggestions for what fun things you should do this weekend. Take a look:

Plan an awesome Mother's Day brunch

 

 

Haven't made plans for Sunday yet? Don't panic...

Posted by Thrillist New York on Thursday, May 7, 2015

 

Eat lobster rolls. On freaking rooftops.

 

 

Warm weather in NYC means you have two things on your mind: rooftops & lobster rolls.

Posted by Thrillist New York on Wednesday, May 6, 2015

 

Chow down at outdoor food markets

 

 

It's all happening! And there are tons of lobster rolls, empanadas, and ramen burgers involved.

Posted by Thrillist New York on Wednesday, May 6, 2015

 

Drink all the cocktails, by the water

 

 

Time to hit the water.

Posted by Thrillist New York on Monday, May 4, 2015

 

Experience some Naked Yoga

 

 

"Naked yoga? #nailedit. Or so I thought..."

Posted by Thrillist New York on Tuesday, May 5, 2015

 

Eat some delicious gluten free stuff

 

 

For the times in every gluten-intolerant's life when they must dine out with wheat-eaters.

Posted by Thrillist New York on Thursday, May 7, 2015

 

Try some of the the city's best new restaurants

 

 

There are tons of new dumplings and sandwiches to get into.

Posted by Thrillist New York on Wednesday, May 6, 2015

 

  Make your summer festival plans

 

Summer plans = made.

Posted by Thrillist New York on Thursday, May 7, 2015

 

Move to LA (ha!)

 

 

We actually pity you, LA.

Posted by Thrillist New York on Tuesday, May 5, 2015


Follow us on Facebook for a steady stream of daily NYC stories, and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun/news New York has to offer.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and along with taking some nice runs in Hudson River Park, will likely drink lots of beer and bourbon and eat outside somewhere this weekend. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Load Moreing