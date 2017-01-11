Outdoor Food Fests, Rooftop Lobster Rolls & More Great Things to do This Weekend in NYC

Weekends in NYC are precious, and weekends in NYC with gorgeous weather -- like this upcoming one -- are even more precious. With that said, we implore you to not blow your beautiful Saturdays and Sundays in this great big city by watching reruns on the Travel Channel or doing your laundry (it will get done eventually). To help you reach weekend nirvana, we're politely making a bunch of suggestions for what fun things you should do this weekend. Take a look:

Plan an awesome Mother's Day brunch

Eat lobster rolls. On freaking rooftops.

Warm weather in NYC means you have two things on your mind: rooftops & lobster rolls. Posted by Thrillist New York on Wednesday, May 6, 2015

Chow down at outdoor food markets

It's all happening! And there are tons of lobster rolls, empanadas, and ramen burgers involved. Posted by Thrillist New York on Wednesday, May 6, 2015

Drink all the cocktails, by the water

Experience some Naked Yoga

Eat some delicious gluten free stuff

For the times in every gluten-intolerant's life when they must dine out with wheat-eaters. Posted by Thrillist New York on Thursday, May 7, 2015

Try some of the the city's best new restaurants

There are tons of new dumplings and sandwiches to get into. Posted by Thrillist New York on Wednesday, May 6, 2015

Make your summer festival plans

Move to LA (ha!)

Follow us on Facebook for a steady stream of daily NYC stories, and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun/news New York has to offer.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and along with taking some nice runs in Hudson River Park, will likely drink lots of beer and bourbon and eat outside somewhere this weekend. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.