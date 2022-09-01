This Supersonic Plane Will Take You from NYC to London in Just 3.5 Hours

Rather than a full night's sleep, flying from NYC to London could soon take the time of a restful nap.

The aviation company Boom Supersonic has recently developed a new super-fast jet model, dubbed Overture, which would be able to fly passengers across the ocean in about 3.5 hours, The Guardian reports. Normally, it takes a regular passenger jet about 7 hours to fly from NYC to London and vice versa.

The new jets aren't the first supersonic planes to hit the market. The Concorde, which was flown by both Air France and British Airways, flew the skies for 27 years before retiring in 2003. Its reputation was marred by a tragic and deadly July 2000 crash in Paris.

Overture jets won't be as fast as the Concorde, although they will fly at a speed of up to 1,304 miles per hour. According to The Guardian, airlines are already lining up to purchase them. American Airlines reportedly committed to buying up to 20 Overture jets, while United Airlines purchased 15 of them last year. Virgin Atlantic went shopping for them before anyone else, reportedly agreeing to purchase a few of them back in 2016.

A ticket aboard the new jets will be a pricey one. With a limited number of seats (65 to 88), passengers will only be able to purchase business class rates at first. They will have to wait to board the aircraft, though, as the first super-fast planes are expected to start welcoming guests in 2029.

For more information on the Overture jets, you can visit the Boom Supersonic website.