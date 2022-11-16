Panera Just Opened a New Digital Restaurant Concept in NYC

Panera Bread is looking to align its in-store experience with the fast-paced NYC lifestyle.

The chain just opened its first updated, urban-format location in NYC. Located in the Hearst building near Columbus Circle, the new store's main difference from the classic bakery-cafes is efficiency, as it targets more densely populated areas.

Featuring adapted ordering kiosks, the new stores will include technological improvements such as fully digitalized menus and an advanced tracking system. Picking up your food from the store will be much quicker, and the new stores will feature limited counter seating to ensure a faster and more seamless experience.

Takeaway fans will get a new, dedicated Panera store as well. On top of the new digitalized stores, Panera will bring to NYC its Panera To Go concept, which will be a novelty in the Big Apple. Here, no dine-in option will be available, and guests will only be able to pick up their takeaway food. The new To Go store is set to open next month in Union Square.

"At Panera, our innovation has always been rooted in the guest and associate experience, how we can reduce friction, drive convenience and bring Panera to new places where we know the demand is high for the freshly-prepared food we serve," Eduardo Luz, Panera's chief brand & concept officer, said in an official statement. "With a flexible portfolio of cafe designs, we're now able to bring Panera anywhere, from suburban cafes with double drive-thrus, to a digital-only Panera To Go and everything in between."

For more information and to take a look at the menu, you can visit Panera's website.