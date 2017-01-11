Panorama Festival Headliners: LCD Soundsystem, Kendrick Lamar and Arcade Fire

At this point, everybody's heard of Coachella -- even your uncle probably thinks it's cool. Which means it's kinda not cool now. But the people behind that monstrous music festival and the New Orleans Jazz Fest have launched a brand-new, New York-based mega-event, Panorama, and its full lineup just dropped -- suffice it to say, it's impressive.
The three-day festival, set for Friday, July 22 through Sunday, July 24, will feature a helluva lineup of musical acts, headlined by Arcade Fire on Friday night; Kendrick Lamar on Saturday night; and LCD Soundsystem on Sunday night. This will be LCD Soundsystem's first show in NYC since the group broke up back in 2010 -- though they're playing Coachella this year, too. Plenty of people who like songs full of synthesizers just felt the blood rush from their heads.
The rest of the bill is as diverse as it is star-studded, with the likes of the Alabama Shakes; A$AP Rocky; Sia; the National; and more bands than you could shake a stick at. Which is definitely a weird saying. Because who the hell shakes sticks at anything, let alone at bands? Check out the full bill.
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 4 at 12p. General admission tickets for all three days start at $369 -- wheeeeeee -- but VIP packages for the event on Randall's Island go pretty much as high as everybody who attends Burning Man. That is to say: the prices are high: $769, which includes private bars, "premium food" and other stuff that's expensive. But at least you can pay in installments?
Regardless, the event sounds cool, and it bills itself as a melding of music, art, and technology, and it's right at the height of summer in New York -- really, there's no better time to have a great time in the Big Apple.
