Panorama Festival Headliners: LCD Soundsystem, Kendrick Lamar and Arcade Fire

At this point, everybody's heard of Coachella -- even your uncle probably thinks it's cool. Which means it's kinda not cool now. But the people behind that monstrous music festival and the New Orleans Jazz Fest have launched a brand-new, New York-based mega-event, Panorama, and its full lineup just dropped -- suffice it to say, it's impressive.

The three-day festival, set for Friday, July 22 through Sunday, July 24, will feature a helluva lineup of musical acts, headlined by Arcade Fire on Friday night; Kendrick Lamar on Saturday night; and LCD Soundsystem on Sunday night. This will be LCD Soundsystem's first show in NYC since the group broke up back in 2010 -- though they're playing Coachella this year, too. Plenty of people who like songs full of synthesizers just felt the blood rush from their heads.