Kidnapped Brooklyn Bodega Cat Returned in Hollywood-Like Exchange

New Yorkers can finally let out a big sigh of relief. Boka, the Brooklyn bodega cat that made headlines in late July after being kidnapped, is finally back home, and the owners couldn't be happier.

Getting Boka back was a Hollywood-worthy endeavor. According to Brooklyn Paper, the cat wasn't returned by the thief themselves, but by a middle man, who offered to arrange a handover at an undisclosed location.

"We said it's okay," Abdulmajeed Albahri, the owner of both Boka and Park Slope's Green Olives Deli & Grill, told Brooklyn Paper. "We just want the cat back."

On the evening of August 5, Albahri was reunited with his four-legged friend, and the entire neighborhood got the happy ending it wished for.

Boka was swiped from the bodega's street on July 29, and the owners were able to catch the snatcher on video. They even posted the security camera's recording on TikTok, and went viral reaching over 200,000 views. You can watch the video here.

Now, Boka is safe and sound in his home, and according to Albahri, he's all about sleeping. "Now he sleeps a lot," he told Brooklyn Paper. "Because he was on a long adventure."