Pasta Louise Is Hiding Goodie Bags in Park Slope for a Scavenger Hunt Today

Calling all pasta lovers in Brooklyn. Today, the beloved Park Slope restaurant Pasta Louise is hosting a treasure hunt with pasta prizes.

For its second annual scavenger hunt, Pasta Louise is hiding goodie bags between its original location at 803 Eighth Avenue and its new restaurant at 114 Eighth Avenue. The staff took to Instagram to announce the initiative and said that the hunt would begin today at 3 pm.

Pasta hunters wishing to participate only need to search the area carefully. The lucky ones who can find the hidden bags must post a photo of them and tag the restaurant @pastalouise on Instagram. Then, they'll need to head to the cafe to redeem their prize. Each bag will contain a different prize, which could be anything from a free lemonade to a dinner for two at Pasta Louise.

If you can't make it to the hunt or if someone gets to the bags before you, there's no need to worry. To celebrate its second birthday, Pasta Louise is hosting a giveaway for a chance to win a dinner for two at the restaurant. To try your luck, follow the restaurant's social media account, tag three of your best friends you would like to dine with at Pasta Louise, and tell the restaurant what dish you want to try. Guests have until tomorrow, Friday 29 at 3 pm to submit their participation and be considered for the giveaway. The winner will be randomly chosen and announced on Saturday, July 30.

To take a look at the Pasta Louise menu, you can visit its website.