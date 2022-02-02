You Can Sip a Cocktail 101 Floors Above Manhattan at This New Hudson Yards Lounge

Manhattan has no shortage of sky-high dining and drinking options, but this new late-night spot in Hudson Yards is towering over the competition.

30 Hudson Yards is already home to fine-dining establishment Peak and the popular outdoor observation platform Edge. Now, it adds late-night cocktail bar Peakaboo to its arsenal.

The nightlife spot opens this Saturday, February 5, inviting patrons to drink and dance 101 floors above Manhattan. Peakaboo features a 12-seat bar as well as a 60-seat lounge located inside Peak. There are 1,300 wines to choose from—starting at $12 per glass—as well as over 300 spirits, bottle service, and light bar bites.

"I want our guests to know they are in a luxurious setting with exclusive opportunities," said Beverage Director Zack Kameron to the New York Post.

But with a location 1,149 feet in the air, the biggest attraction is sure to be the view: