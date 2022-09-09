Here's a Preview of the New LIRR Concourse at Penn Station

Traveling through Penn Station will soon be anything but a drag. Governor Hochul just unveiled the half-finished new LIRR Concourse at Penn Station, which features much larger and brighter spaces.

The concourse stretches from Seventh Avenue (near the 1, 2, 3 subway lines) to Eight Avenue (near the A, C, E subway lines). Governor Hochul announced this week that the new Long Island Rail Road Concourse at Penn Station will be completed in early 2023, and it will welcome travelers into its easier-to-navigate spaces.

Higher ceilings, which have been raised to 18 feet, will allow for better airflow and brighter environments, while a wider concourse (which went from the previous 30 feet to a whopping 57 feet) will be better poised to front the high influx of travelers. The new space also flaunts 9,500 square feet of programmable color-changing LED lights on the ceiling, which upgrades the environment to a more modern and pleasant space. By the time the project is completed, the new LIRR Concourse at Penn Station will also feature enhanced accessibility and more retail and dining options.

"Penn Station isn't just the busiest transit hub in North America, it is also the beating heart of New York City, and for too long it hasn't provided an experience worthy of New Yorkers," Governor Hochul said in an official statement. "Today, we're raising the roof on Penn Station—literally and figuratively—and paving the way for a better future as we unveil a wider, brighter Long Island Rail Road concourse. We're one step closer to making Penn a world-class transit hub and making New York an even more livable, and lovable, city."

The project has been met with enthusiasm by New Yorkers and officials alike, who are looking forward to elevating the experience for both commuters and leisure travelers moving through the space.

"This wider, brighter LIRR concourse is just a glimpse of what is coming, not only LIRR riders but for all New Yorkers," MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said in a statement. "Governor Hochul has prioritized fixing Penn Station, and this project shows the MTA is ready to finish transforming the crummy terminal New Yorkers have been suffering with for 50-plus years into a world-class facility."

Take a look at some photos here below: