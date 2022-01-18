Amtrak Just Upgraded Your Penn Station Experience With a Fancy New Craft Beer & Cocktail Bar

New York City's Penn Station continues its upscale revamp with the opening of a full bar inside Amtrak's Metropolitan Lounge. The bar will feature a rotating seasonal selection of craft beers from across New York—including Five Boroughs Brewing, Brooklyn Brewery, and Empire Brewing Company—in a nod to the state's more than 400 breweries.

It also boasts cocktails, wine, and hot food, as well as complimentary snacks, sandwiches, salads, La Colombe coffee, and more. The lounge operates Monday to Friday from 5 am to 9:30 pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm, with the bar open between 11 am and 7 pm daily.

The Metropolitan Lounge is an exclusive affair located on the upper level of Amtrak's Moynihan Train Hall, an airy new addition to the otherwise subterranean Penn Station. It's accessible to Amtrak's high-tier customers, including First-Class ticket holders as well as Business Class passengers who opt to purchase a $50 day pass.

"We are delighted to introduce this new amenity to our customers traveling in and out of New York City; it is another example of Amtrak's commitment to continually evaluate and improve the customer experience," said Amtrak Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer Roger Harris in a press statement. "Customers who want to have a drink and relax before or after their train can now do so from the comforts of our flagship lounge."

The lounge is sure to be welcomed by travelers who have been dealing with fewer dining options than normal thanks to ongoing renovations to the Long Island Railroad Concourse that have shut down the station's Shake Shack and multiple Starbucks locations. It's all part of a revamped plan to upgrade the station revealed by Governor Kathy Hochul last year, with a goal of finally rehabilitating its image as one of the worst places in New York.