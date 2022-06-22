How to Win Free Tickets to NYC Concerts, Baseball Games, & More This Summer

Starting today, being a New Yorker has never been sweeter. As a way of celebrating the city and its residents, Pepsi is giving away a slew of free NYC experiences to locals to start off the summer in the best way possible.

The New York-based brand is ready to show a few lucky winners what it's like to be a real New Yorker. Singing your lungs out at a concert in Madison Square Garden, catching a Yankees game at the Yankee Stadium, and getting some good laughs at Gotham Comedy Club are only some of the many quintessential NYC activities that Pepsi is ready to give away for free.

"As a brand local to New York, we want to celebrate what being a New Yorker means in the most authentic way," PBNA North Division Chief Marketing Officer Nancy Rooney said in a statement. "What better way to honor our own New York roots and celebrate with locals than with meaningful experiences at some of the city's most sought-after places."

Big Apple residents across the five boroughs will be able to enter the sweepstakes either from visiting Pepsi's website or by scanning the QR code in-store at local bodegas, grocery stores, super markets, corner delis, bus stops, subway stations, billboards, and more.

Once the entry period has ended, 25 lucky New Yorkers will be selected to win the hyper-local experiences. One of them will be crowned grand prize winner, and will unlock a full year of free experiences.

Here's a list of some of the Pepsi prizes you could win:



Tickets to a concert at Madison Square Garden

Tickets to go see the New York Yankees play at Yankee Stadium

A sunny day getaway at the Seaport's Pier 17 to enjoy the skyline and relax

A staycation at the New York Marriott Marquis

Dining experiences at famous destinations including Katz's Deli, Junior's Restaurant and Bakery, and Marcus Samuelsson's Red Rooster

A night of standup comedy at the Gotham Comedy Club

A meal at Sparks Steakhouse, one of New York's oldest steakhouses

Dining with an incredible view at One World Observatory



Those wishing to enter the contest have until July 17 to do so. For more information, you can visit the Pepsi website.