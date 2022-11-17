Win the Chance to Be a Rockette at Radio City's 'Christmas Spectacular'

New York City dancers, now is your chance to appear with the iconic Rockettes and perform on stage at a Radio City's Christmas Spectacular show.

Pepsi is giving one lucky winner the holiday-themed opportunity of a lifetime—becoming a Rockette for one night. Fans in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut can enter the contest for a chance to win the highly-coveted prize, which includes a walk-on role in the "New York at Christmas" scene during the Christmas Spectacular show on December 28. The winner will also bring home four tickets to take their friends to the show, and they'll even have access to the exclusive Roxy Suite before the show.

Entering for a chance to win is simple. Fans have until December 5 to purchase a participating Pepsi product and upload the receipt onto this website. While only one person will get to walk on-stage with the Rockettes at the iconic NYC Christmas staple, other lucky winners will be selected for a first and second prize. By submitting the entry by December 12, 10 fans will be awarded a set of 4 tickets to a 2022 performance of the Christmas Spectacular. You have until December 31, instead, to be considered for a second prize, in which two fans will be gifted a special Christmas Spectacular swag bag.

"Pepsi is getting into the spirit of the holiday season and sharing joy with New Yorkers by giving away an unforgettable experience," Nancy Rooney, CMO of PepsiCo Beverages North America North Division, said in a statement. "The Christmas Spectacular is one of the most beloved holiday traditions and Pepsi is here to make one performance the most memorable show yet for one lucky fan."

For more information, you can visit Pepsi's website.