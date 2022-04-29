You Can Throw the First Pitch at a Yankees Game by Winning This Nitro Pepsi Contest

A few lucky Yankees fans will be able to experience Yankee Stadium like a V.I.P., all thanks to Pepsi.

To celebrate its newest innovation, dubbed Nitro Pepsi, the company is giving away exclusive in-suite and on-field experiences to 21 baseball fans on May 10, during one of the Yankees' home games.

Selected New Yorkers will be able to access a decked-out Nitro Pepsi suite, which will be fully equipped with Nitro Pepsi decor and experiences as well as Yankees merchandise. The luckiest of all winners will be able to set foot on the field, and will be given the opportunity to throw the game's ceremonial first pitch. They will also be gifted a pair of tickets to the Nitro Pepsi Suite, as well as signed Yankees memorabilia.

Participating in the contest is very simple, and it's free. If you're a resident of Connecticut, New Jersey, or New York State, you have until today at 11:59 pm to submit your entry by texting NITROPEPSI to the number 99888 (message and data rates apply).

Nitro Pepsi is the first-ever nitrogen-infused cola that is "softer than a soft drink." Featuring a very bubbly, yet creamy and smooth texture, Nitro Pepsi is Pepsi's newest innovation that is officially rolling out nationwide. Yankee Stadium is the only pro sport facility in the Tri-State Area to sell Nitro Pepsi. New Yorkers will be able to find Nitro Pepsi also at local bodegas, delis, grocery stores, and even independent small businesses.

For more information on the contest and on the new beverage, you can visit Nitro Pepsi's page.