P.F. Chang's Is Opening a Flagship Location in NYC's Union Square

After opening several to-go locations during the pandemic, P.F. Chang's is expanding its presence in New York City in a big way with a new dine-in flagship location in Manhattan's Union Square.

The news, first reported by the blog EVGrieve and WhatNowNewYork, will mark the brand's first full-service location in the city. It will be located at 113 University Place in Manhattan, near 13th Street, where a sign has already appeared. It joins locations in the Financial District and Midtown East and signage for a still-unopened location in Hell's Kitchen.

"P.F. Chang's is excited to continue its nationwide growth with a fourth flagship location anticipated to open in New York City’s Union Square later this year–likely by this fall," the company said in a statement to Thrillist. "The full-service location will complement our existing P.F. Chang's To Go locations in the city. Together, the Flagship and P.F. Chang’s To Go give our guests an option to experience our elevated Asian cuisine in a way that fits their lifestyle, timing, and occasion."

As the statement notes, there's no official opening date just yet, but the flagship location is reported to span multiple floors and more than 4,000 square feet. It joins chains like Jollibee, Raising Cane's, and Bojangles in a New York-area expansion.

