'Phantom of the Opera' Postpones Broadway Closing Due to Historic Ticket Sales

The Phantom of the Opera is already the longest-running show in Broadway history, and now it will stick around a little longer.

After announcing that the show would close in February 2023—ending a record-breaking 35-year run—producers have now extended its stay on Broadway due to historic ticket sales. The New York Times reports that the show grossed $2.2 million the week of Thanksgiving, its highest total ever. Due to the demand, the show will stay open for an additional eight weeks until April 16, 2023.

Phantom has been running since 1988, stopping only when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the city's many theaters. It resumed performances last year but had struggled to sell enough tickets to cover its rising production costs—until now.

The show will end after entertaining nearly 20 million audience members and earning $1.3 billion in gross ticket sales. Producers say this will be the final extension. To catch it before it closes, you can purchase tickets here.