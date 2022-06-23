This Canada Day Rooftop Party in NYC Has Themed Outfits & Free Poutine

Canadians of NYC, get ready to party in honor of your country. Canada fans of other nationalities, definitely join the celebration.

To celebrate Canada Day on July 1st and for the 10th year, PHD Rooftop is launching a full-on Canadian party, and everybody is welcome to join. Featuring Canadian-born beers and drinks, the party will kick off the long weekend, and it will get people dancing from 5–9 pm. Partygoers who will join the celebration during the first hour will be able to snag some complimentary poutine.

Of course, Canada-centric outfits are highly encouraged, from simple flags, to full Canadian Tuxedos, Roots Track Suits, and face paint.

For more information and to RSVP, you can visit this link.