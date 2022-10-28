Take a Look Inside This Trippy 'Curved Space' Home for Sale in Upstate New York

Whether you're house shopping or you're looking for some design inspiration, browsing through Zillow's weirdest and coolest listings can be of huge help.

Luckily, there are even Twitter profiles that do the job for you, and highlight the platform's wildest findings for you to admire. The account Zillow Gone Wild recently shed a light on a particularly interesting house for sale in Woodstock, NY.

The home, dubbed "The Curved Space," was originally designed by filmmaker Hilary Harris, whose work has been featured at the Metropolitan Museum. The space features three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and is immersed in nature. Its best feature, as the name suggests, is its apparent absence of straight lines. Both inside and outside, the property is centered around sinuous lines and curvy design choices, which make the space seem even larger and airier.

With 3,324 square feet of internal livable space, the Curved Space can seamlessly house a family, and thanks to its ample wooden patio and deck, it is suitable to host larger gatherings as well, especially in the warmer months. There is also a water stream nearby, and nature lovers can enjoy the peaceful quietness of nature from the comfort of a gorgeous and well-integrated mansion. And as a treat, the cool upstate retreat also comes with a treehouse and a secluded yurt.

The Curved Space is currently listed on Zillow for $679,000. Take a look at some photos below: